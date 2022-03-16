Ruman, Rubel shine on first day

Archer Sagor Islam and Ram Krishno Saha however failed to reach the pre- quarterfinal stage, Sagor lost to Thamwong Witthaya of Thailand by 5-6 sets and Ram lost to Wan Chun Kit of Hong Kong by 5-6 sets in the round of sixteen.

In the compound women's singles elimination (knock out) round event, Roksana Akter and Shamoly Roy of Bangladesh confirmed their place in last eight.

Roksana beat Ong Madeleine Xue Li of Singapore 142-140 while Shamoly defeated Kayalvhily of Malaysia 140-138 in the round of sixteen.