Ruman Shana, Diya Siddiqui reach mixed doubles final

Bangladesh’s celebrated archer Mohammad Ruman Shana, pairing with Diya Siddiqui, reached the recurve mixed doubles final of the Archery World Cup 2021 Stage-2 held in the Swiss city of Lausanne on Thursday.

The Bangladeshi mixed pair smartly booked a seat for the final eliminating their Canadian rivals by 5-3 set points in the event’s semi-final.

They will play in the final against Netherlands rivals on 23 May at 3:29 pm Bangladesh time.

Earlier, they eliminated their Iranian rivals by 5-3 set points in round-12, beat German rivals by 5-1 set points in round-8 and eliminated Spanish rivals by 5-1 set points in the quarter final to reach semi-final.

On Wednesday, Ruman Shana was eliminated from his favourite Recurve Men’s Singles in round-16 while Diya Siddiqui was eliminated from Recurve Women’s Singles in round-24.