Nadal v Djokovic lights up Olympics as 'goofy Tassie' eyes more gold

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will do battle once more when they meet at the Paris Olympics on Monday while Australia's Ariarne Titmus is hotly tipped to win her second swimming gold of the Games.

Also on the third day of action, Britain's Tom Daley will try to prevent an anticipated Chinese clean sweep in diving, while China and Japan will duel for gold in the men's team final of the gymnastics.

Gold medals are also up for grabs in archery, canoeing, mountain biking, equestrian, fencing, judo, shooting and skateboarding.

The hottest ticket in town will be at Roland Garros, where Djokovic and Nadal will clash for a 60th time, with the Serb up in their rivalry 30-29.

Nadal has had a clear edge on the clay in the French capital down the years, but after more injury concerns and with his career winding down, the 38-year-old Spaniard said Djokovic was "clear favourite" this time.

"Of course it's beautiful to play against one of the two biggest rivals that I had in my career, especially on this court," Nadal said.

"But situations are completely different for him, for me. He's being very competitive. I was not being very competitive for the last two years."

