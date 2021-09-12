Teen Raducanu wins US Open title for first Slam crown by qualifier

British teenager Emma Raducanu completed the greatest underdog title triumph in tennis history on Saturday, becoming the first qualifier to capture a Grand Slam title with a straight sets defeat of Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the US Open women's final.

Raducanu, 18, was the first British woman in 44 years to win a Slam crown after beating 73rd-ranked 19-year-old left-hander Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 to take the $2.5 million (2.1 million euro) top prize.

"I knew I would have to dig deep," Raducanu said. "It was an incredibly difficult match but I thought the level was really high. I had to play some of my best tennis."