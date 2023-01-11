Djokovic hot favourite for Australian Open 'revenge' mission

Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open a record nine times but a 10th title in Melbourne this month will be the most satisfying of all after his humiliating ban a year ago.

Twelve months ago the Serbian superstar, one of the finest men's tennis players of all time, was at the centre of a global firestorm as he fought deportation from Australia.

The 35-year-old's refusal to get vaccinated against Covid sparked a high-profile legal battle which eventually saw him turfed out of the country on the eve of the Grand Slam.

In his absence his great rival Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open for a record 21st major crown.

Some people, including former world number one Jim Courier, felt Djokovic was the victim of politics in what was an election year in Australia.