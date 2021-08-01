Thompson-Herah crowned sprint queen as Biles's Olympics teeters

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah equalled the second-fastest time in history to retain her women's Olympic 100m title on Saturday as ongoing mental health problems left gymnastics superstar Simone Biles's Tokyo campaign teetering on the brink.

Thompson-Herah blazed to an Olympic-record 10.61sec, well ahead of crestfallen two-time winner Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, with Shericka Jackson completing an all-Jamaican podium.