Tsitsipas rolls after another long US toilet break as Muguruza, Azarenka wins

Stefanos Tsitsipas took another trademark long bathroom break then credited it for advancing to the third round of the US Open on Wednesday as a storm lashing New York forced the suspension of an indoor match.

The 23-year-old Greek third seed was booed after taking more than eight minutes between the third and fourth sets but dominated after his extended toilet trip to flush Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-0 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.