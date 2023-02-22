A German coach who is a Bengali at heart commemorates 21 February

Ram Krishna Saha, Diya Siddique and other archers of the national team spent a different kind of a day at the Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi on Tuesday.

Along with their routine practice, the archers also celebrated the International Mother Language Day on the field.

Bangladesh Archery Federation erected a temporary Shaheed Minar right below the VIP gallery, near the entrance gate of the venue. The archers laid a flower wreath at the Shaheed Minar to pay their respects for the language martyrs.

Not just the archers, their German coach Martin Frederick also laid flowers at the temporary Shaheed Minar alongside the players.