Bangladesh’ Masfia makes history in tennis

Masfia Afrin hardly has a moment to spare at the Sheikh Jamal National Tennis Complex in Ramna. The venue is hosting the junior World Tennis Series starting from Monday. Masfia is busy making a list of the number of players and scheduling when the draw will take place and which player will play against whom.

She has already made history through participating in this international tournament. Masfia is now the first Bangladeshi female referee to host an international tennis competition.

To successfully stage any tennis tournament, the referee plays a crucial role along with the umpire, chair umpire and the community official. A referee needs to know about all the rules of the game. The referee also has to oversee everything, starting from the draw to the schedule. She or he is also responsible to make sure the tournament is running smoothly and in a fair manner.