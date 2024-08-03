'Perfect' Marchand emulates Phelps with fourth gold at Paris Olympics

Leon Marchand called it a "perfect week" after winning his fourth gold of the Paris Olympics with an emphatic victory in the 200m individual medley on Friday in front of an ecstatic home crowd.

The Frenchman becomes the first male swimmer since American record-breaker Michael Phelps at Beijing 2008 to win four individual golds in a single Games.

Marchand won in 1min 54.06sec, the second-fastest time in history and an Olympic record, with Britain's Duncan Scott taking silver and China's Wang Shun third.

It was another memorable night for the host nation at La Defense Arena with French president Emmanuel Macron among those in the crowd celebrating the latest night of glory for the 22-year-old poster boy.