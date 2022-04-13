'Winning a championship is not easy'

Our Bangladeshi racing team is named Bangladesh Motorsports. I’ll talk about our team manager Rashid Ali. He is four or five years younger than me. We have a brotherly bond. This is his first year as a team manager. He has performed wonderfully. In our technical team we have Sajal, Khokon, Kamrul and Sohag. We have an engine mechanic from Ghana. But after staying with us for a long time, he has started eating with his hands and has almost turned into a Bangladeshi. We are a six-man team and we are maintaining two cars. Another driver in the team, my student Ishayet Hossain, also raced.

After I won a race in Dubai, many people thought it’s very easy and many from Bangladesh went there to compete but haven’t found any real success. My closest friend from India and competitor Anmol Singh would see my posts in Instagram and would often say, “Very easy, you raced by yourself.” He is a very good racer from India. He later raced in Dubai and somehow finished third. After that he congratulated me and said, he used to joke with me about it but after taking part he has realised how difficult that race is. It took me 2 minutes 2 seconds in every lap whereas he took 2 minutes 6 or 7 seconds to finish a lap. On a race track, a 5-6 seconds difference is a lot. So then he realised that what I was doing wasn’t that easy. Those who think this is very easy, I would tell them if it’s so simple then go to Dubai and win a championship on a Formula 1 race track.

On a Formula 1 race track the margin of error is exceptionally low. It doesn’t matter how overpowered a car is, a small mistake can cause the car to spin and hit the walls which would end his race right there. It is said that in racing, money, experience and talent, all three things are very important. If someone doesn’t have money or experience but has talent, he can’t achieve anything. So crossing all of these steps and then winning a championship is not an easy task. It’s also not easy to form a team like we have right here. It’s very difficult to have a dedicated team like ours. Once we couldn’t find a spark plug, so Rashid Ali drove all the way to Oman to get it. No other team would do this. To fulfill our ambition to win a championship with our Bangladeshi team, we had to achieve such impossible feats.