Imranur’s dream run ends without medal

After much drama, Bangladesh’s fastest man Imranur Rahman reached the final of the 100-metre sprint event of the Islamic Solidarity Games. But in the end, his dream of winning a medal got crushed. He finished sixth out of eight sprinters in the final with a timing of 10.17 seconds on Tuesday.

To win a medal, he would’ve had to finish the race inside 10 seconds. Arthur Cisse from Ivory Coast became the fastest man in the Islamic Solidarity Games with a timing of 9.89 seconds. The top four finished the race inside 10 seconds.

The 29-year-old sprinter, who lives in London, achieved his career-best timing of 10.01 seconds in the heat on Monday. In the semi-final on Tuesday, he finished the race in 10.06 seconds.