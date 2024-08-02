Golden Biles makes more history as gender row rocks Paris Olympics     

Simone Biles recaptured her all-around gymnastics crown on Thursday for her sixth Olympic gold and second in Paris, as a gender eligibility row in boxing shook the Games.

Already considered the greatest gymnast of all time, the American Biles made another piece of history as the first woman to regain the Olympic all-around title, having won it in 2016.

Biles capped another scintillating performance with an electrifying floor routine to Taylor Swift's hit song "Ready for It", her high-flying tumbling bringing the crowd to its feet.

Biles famously withdrew from most of her events in Tokyo three years ago because of a debilitating condition that gymnasts call the "twisties", but instead earning plaudits for speaking openly about her mental health.

Biles led the United States to women's team gold this week, the first chapter of what has been billed as a redemption tour for her and her team-mates.