‘1.3m students applied for college admission’

More than 1.3 million students, who passed this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, have sought admission to Class-XI for the academic session of 2020-2021.

Senior systems analyst of Dhaka Education Board, Monjurul Kabir, told Prothom Alo on Thursday afternoon that 1,331,089 had so far applied for enrolment in various educational institutions.

The time for application would end at 11:59pm tonight, he added.

The application for admission into Class XI in government and private colleges began on 9 August.

The applications will be received in two more phases – from 31 August to 2 September and from 7 to 8 September.