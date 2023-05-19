World Bank, BRAC organise colourful cycle rally

A cycle rally vibrant with colours and messages took place at Hatirjheel today, Friday, in Dhaka to encourage walking, cycling and use of public transport, said a press release.

More than 100 enthusiastic male and female cyclists joined the event organised by the World Bank and development organisation BRAC.

The mass cycle ride began at 6.30 am at the Amphitheatre area to follow a circular route past Police Plaza, Rampura and the bridge near Mohanagar Abashik to finish at the starting point.

Khandker Golam Faruq, BPM (BAR), PPM, commissioner, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, attended the event as the chief guest, and formally launched the rally.

Asif Saleh, executive director, BRAC, was present at the rally as the special guest.