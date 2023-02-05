Education programme of 5 private medical colleges suspended: Zahid Maleque

“At present, the country has a total of seventy-six private medical colleges . . . Of those, five are being administered by the Bangladesh Army, he said.
Education programme of five medical colleges-Nightingale Medical College at Ashulia in Dhaka, Northern International Medical College, Northern Private Medical College in Rangpur, AICHI Medical College and Shah Mokhdum Medical College & Hospital -has been postponed due to their irregularities while approval of a medical college has also been cancelled, added the minister.
Even, the government has fined these medical colleges Taka 5 lakh against enrolling each student as these private medical colleges allowed surplus students for admission violating the government rules, said the health minister.