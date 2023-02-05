Youth

Education programme of 5 private medical colleges suspended: Zahid Maleque

BSS
Health minister Zahid MalequeFile photo

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque has said the education curriculum of five private medical colleges has been postponed for violating rules.

“Education curriculum of five private medical colleges has been postponed due to absence of quality education programmes as per the law,” said the minister responding to a tabled question placed by Jatiya Party lawmaker Moshiur Rahman Ranga of Rangpur-1 at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

“At present, the country has a total of seventy-six private medical colleges . . . Of those, five are being administered by the Bangladesh Army, he said.

Education programme of five medical colleges-Nightingale Medical College at Ashulia in Dhaka, Northern International Medical College, Northern Private Medical College in Rangpur, AICHI Medical College and Shah Mokhdum Medical College & Hospital -has been postponed due to their irregularities while approval of a medical college has also been cancelled, added the minister.

Even, the government has fined these medical colleges Taka 5 lakh against enrolling each student as these private medical colleges allowed surplus students for admission violating the government rules, said the health minister.

