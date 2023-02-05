Education programme of 5 private medical colleges suspended: Zahid Maleque

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque has said the education curriculum of five private medical colleges has been postponed for violating rules.

“Education curriculum of five private medical colleges has been postponed due to absence of quality education programmes as per the law,” said the minister responding to a tabled question placed by Jatiya Party lawmaker Moshiur Rahman Ranga of Rangpur-1 at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.