7 Bangladeshis named in Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list

Seven Bangladeshis under the age of 30 have appeared in the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia 2023 list for their contributions in three areas -- consumer technology, media, marketing and advertising, and social impact, reports news agency BSS.

The Bangladeshis who named in this year’s list are: Tasfia Tasbin and Rubaiyat Farhan, founders of Markopolo.ai under Media, Marketing and Advertising category, Jahnnobi Rahman, Co-founder of Relaxy; and Anowar Sayef and Saraban Tahura, founders of Turtle Venture Studio under Social Impact category, and Aziz Arman, founder of Jatri and Diptha Saha, cofounder of Agroshift Technologies under Consumer Technology category.