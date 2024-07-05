Youth for Equality project launched in four divisions 

The 'Shomotay Tarunno: Youth for Equality' project has been officially launched in four divisions in Bangladesh – Dhaka, Khulna, Rangpur, and Barishal.

The project aims to prevent gender-based violence, break negative gender stereotypes, and strengthen youth and youth-led organisations at both national and local levels, according to a press release.

The embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands is funding the four-year-long project, which will be jointly implemented by Plan International Bangladesh and JAAGO Foundation Trust across all eight divisions in Bangladesh until November 2027.