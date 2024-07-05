Youth for Equality project launched in four divisions
The 'Shomotay Tarunno: Youth for Equality' project has been officially launched in four divisions in Bangladesh – Dhaka, Khulna, Rangpur, and Barishal.
The project aims to prevent gender-based violence, break negative gender stereotypes, and strengthen youth and youth-led organisations at both national and local levels, according to a press release.
The embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands is funding the four-year-long project, which will be jointly implemented by Plan International Bangladesh and JAAGO Foundation Trust across all eight divisions in Bangladesh until November 2027.
Barishal: Assistant commissioner (land) Abdul Matin Khan inaugurated the project at a city hotel in Barishal on Thursday. The programme was attended by deputy director Shamim Chowdhury from the Department of Youth Development, deputy director Mehrun Nahar Munni from the Department of Women Affairs, and deputy director AKM Akhtaruzzaman Talukdar from the Department of Social Services.
In his speech, Abdul Matin Khan emphasised, “Financial inefficiency can never be a barrier to equality. As soon as we understand ourselves, think freely, and live a disciplined life, equality will be achieved.”
Dhaka: The project was launched at the EMK Center in Gulshan, Dhaka, with National Youth Council (NYC) vice president Towhidul Islam Dip and secretary Tanjinul Islam in attendance. The event saw participation from youth-led organisations, public and private institutions, content creators, and social media influencers.
NYC vice president Towhidul Islam Dip said, “73 per cent of youths in Bangladesh live in villages. Inclusion and development of rural youths can ensure equality among the youth. The NYC will be involved with the 'Shomotay Tarunno' project in the coming years.”
Rangpur: Mohammad Mobasswer Hasan, deputy commissioner (DC) of Rangpur, was the chief guest at the project launching ceremony held at the RDRS auditorium. He stressed the importance of developing youth skills in Rangpur and said, “Skill development requires training, and proper recognition and global-level certification is also required after training.”
Khulna: The project was launched at the CSS Ava Center with Mohammad Yusuf Ali, deputy director of the Local Government Department, present as the chief guest. Anindita Roy, director of the divisional social services office, and Amitabh Biswas, trainer at the Department of Youth Development, were present as special guests.
Yusuf Ali said, “The Shomotay Tarunno project is slightly different from other traditional projects. This is inspiring as the project will engage content creators, social media influencers, and media workers in breaking negative stereotypes in society.”
Representatives from divisional-level government offices, public and private organisations, youth-led organisations, media professionals, NYC, young content creators, and social media influencers, as well as project implementing organisations were present at the project launching events.