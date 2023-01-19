'Youth needs to be aware of disinformation dangers'

In today's world where information technology is advancing in leaps and bounds, the dangers of disinformation, misinformation and fake news loom large. The younger generation needs to be aware and alert of these dangers and prepare themselves accordingly.

These observations were made at a workshop held in the capital on Tuesday.

Organised jointly by Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) and the EMK Centre at the EMK Centre in Dhanmondi, the workshop, 'Building Awareness Against Disinformation Among Youth,' was joined by students of various colleges and universities.