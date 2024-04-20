Heat wave: Classes of colleges under National University suspended
The National University authorities have suspended the classes of colleges under it due to extreme heat wave.
The announcement was made through a press release today, Saturday afternoon.
According to the press release, classes at the colleges under the National University will remain suspended due to heat wave until further notice.
The government also shut all schools and colleges across the country till 27 April due to the ongoing heat wave.
Education minister Muhibul Hasan Chowdhry made the announcement today.
He said the schools and colleges will reopen on 28 April as per the new decision.
The educational institutions were supposed to reopen tomorrow, Sunday, after 26 days of holiday on Ramadan, Eid Ul Fitr and some other holidays. But the ongoing heat wave has led to an extension of holiday.
Earlier, the primary and mass education ministry has announced the closure of all government primary schools for next seven days till 27 April.
There has been demand from various quarters to shut educational institutions after the meteorological department announced a three-day heat alert across the country on Friday for three days.