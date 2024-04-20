Heat wave: Classes of colleges under National University suspended

The National University authorities have suspended the classes of colleges under it due to extreme heat wave.

The announcement was made through a press release today, Saturday afternoon.

According to the press release, classes at the colleges under the National University will remain suspended due to heat wave until further notice.

The government also shut all schools and colleges across the country till 27 April due to the ongoing heat wave.

Education minister Muhibul Hasan Chowdhry made the announcement today.

He said the schools and colleges will reopen on 28 April as per the new decision.