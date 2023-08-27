Marico Bangladesh launches second season of Over The Wall competition

Marico Bangladesh Limited (MBL) has launched the second season of its flagship campus competition ‘Over The Wall’ (OTW), stated a press release.
The first season of OTW was a humongous success with more than 2,800 participants, as it provided 7 of its winners an opportunity to pursue a fully funded 2-month international internship.
This competition requires participants to demonstrate their innovation and entrepreneurial skills as they progress through successive rounds.
The participating students will be coached and mentored along successive rounds by MBL leadership team and industry experts. At the finale, the finalists will get a chance to pitch their groundbreaking business ideas to industry leaders.
The winners will be rewarded with an exclusive, fully funded international internship. Additionally, the top three teams will get a prize pool of BDT 350,000.
Third and fourth year undergraduate students from any discipline are eligible to register for Over The Wall – Season 2. Registration will continue till 31st August. Visit https://overthewall.maricocareers.com/ to register.