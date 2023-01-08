Marico bags gold ICSB award for excellence in corporate governance

Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, graced the event as its chief guest.
Marico received this recognition in the ‘Manufacturing’ category. The companies were judged in terms of their advancement in the corporate governance, transparency and accountability standards, as well as on overall management. The primary marker of these is compliance with the Corporate Governance Code of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).
Speaking about the award, Rajat Diwakar, country head of Marico Bangladesh Limited said, "As firm proponents of ‘Made in Bangladesh’, Marico Bangladesh Ltd. is committed to setting new standards for governance and transparency in Bangladesh through our manufacturing processes and practices, always. We thank ICSB for recognizing our ceaseless efforts to ensure the same."