Marico bags gold ICSB award for excellence in corporate governance

Marico Bangladesh Limited has recently been recognised for its excellence in corporate governance, accountability and transparency by The Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB), said a press release.

The ICSB Gold Award was handed over to Md. Sahabuddin, company secretary, and Musficul Haider, head of accounting and reporting, of Marico Bangladesh Limited at the 9th ICSB National Award giving ceremony for Corporate Governance Excellence at the capital’s Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel.