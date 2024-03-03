11th Huawei 'Seeds For The Future Bangladesh' opens For Registration
Huawei ‘Seeds For The Future 2024 Bangladesh’ is now open for registration with the aim to develop an ICT ecosystem by enhancing ICT knowledge of students in the country. Bangladeshi undergraduate students in third year or above can enroll to this competition by sharing their resume.
The announcement of ‘Seeds for the Future 2024 Bangladesh’ has come in a launching ceremony on Saturday at Huawei Bangladesh Academy, stated a press release. The program was started with a welcome speech by president of Huawei South Asia Region and CEO of Huawei Bangladesh Pan Junfeng.
Science and technology minister architect Yeafesh Osman was present at the inauguration event as the chief guest with Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) executive chairman Lokman Hossain Miah, commissioner of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Sheikh Reaz Ahmed along with other guests.
This year, the Bangladesh round champion will win Huawei Matebook, the first runner-up will win Huawei Pad and the second runner-up will win Huawei Smart Watch. Beside these, the top two project teams of APAC round will get a chance to visit China.
At the inauguration event architect Yeafesh Osman, said, "China has been helping Bangladesh to move forward in the technology sector.” He appreciated Huawei’s effort for organising this programme, and urged the participants to use the facilities provided by this programme.
Ambassador Yao Wen said, "Seeds For The Future is a flagship programme of Huawei. This aims to better fulfill social responsibility and nurture young talents in Bangladesh in ICT sector. This programme meets the needs Bangladesh in broad prospects in the future.”
He added, “Young people are the creators of Bangladesh’s future as well as the future of Bangladesh-China friendly relations. I sincerely hope, the participants of this programme could make full use of this knowledge platform provided by Huawei, engage in many exchanges and improve to competence to serve the country.”
Sheikh Reaz Ahmed said “The global ICT sector is valued at nearly USD six billion (600 crore) and Bangladesh contributes a portion to it. This entire sector is dependable on Huawei. We appreciate that Huawei is giving our ICT talents an opportunity to meet and compete with the global talents in this world of globalisation. I wish Huawei success with the programme.”
Lokman Hossain Miah has mentioned that it is a very good time to invest in Bangladesh. He also thanked Huawei for establishing South Asia Headquarter in Bangladesh.
Pan Junfeng said, “We are delighted to launch yet another edition of ‘Seeds for the Future’, an exemplary youth empowerment programme by Huawei that underscores our firm commitment to serving Bangladeshi communities."
"Through this programme, we have succeeded providing the Bangladeshi students global-standard grooming facilities. I am confident that this year we shall see more talents joining the competition and leading Bangladesh’s technological progression as competent ICT experts in the long run," he added.
Secretary of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Md Nurul Hafiz remarked “Companies like Huawei are making investments themselves, in parallel with institutional initiatives. ‘Seeds for the Future’, Huawei's flagship CSR programme not only exemplifies corporate responsibility but also showcases a commitment to guiding young talent globally.”
“The program, designed to shape the next generation of leaders in the digital age, goes beyond technical skills. It promotes a sense of global citizenship, encourages cultural exchange, and fosters an entrepreneurial spirit,” he added.
Bangladeshi students with a minimum CGPA of 3.30 can enroll in this competition. Interested students have to submit their CV to [email protected] by 20 March, 2024.
Since its inception in Bangladesh in 2014, the 'Seeds for the Future' has provided valuable opportunities for the youth of this country, offering exposure to state-of-the-art technologies and insights from industry experts. Globally, over 15,000 students have already been benefited from the programme.