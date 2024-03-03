11th Huawei 'Seeds For The Future Bangladesh' opens For Registration

Science and technology minister architect Yeafesh Osman was present at the inauguration event as the chief guest with Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) executive chairman Lokman Hossain Miah, commissioner of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Sheikh Reaz Ahmed along with other guests.

This year, the Bangladesh round champion will win Huawei Matebook, the first runner-up will win Huawei Pad and the second runner-up will win Huawei Smart Watch. Beside these, the top two project teams of APAC round will get a chance to visit China.

At the inauguration event architect Yeafesh Osman, said, "China has been helping Bangladesh to move forward in the technology sector.” He appreciated Huawei’s effort for organising this programme, and urged the participants to use the facilities provided by this programme.

Ambassador Yao Wen said, "Seeds For The Future is a flagship programme of Huawei. This aims to better fulfill social responsibility and nurture young talents in Bangladesh in ICT sector. This programme meets the needs Bangladesh in broad prospects in the future.”