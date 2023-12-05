Blood-drenched Caesar at City University

The Department of English Language & Literature (DELL), City University Bangladesh staged a play ‘Tragic Tale of Julius Caesar’ at the university’s Central Auditorium recently.
All the faculty members and students were invited to enjoy the play, which was performed by students of ‘Section B’ of the 60th batch on 17 November.
Rahman M. Mahbub, PhD, the department head, kick started the programme.
The students managed all aspect of the 30-minute play (abridged version) of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, including hosting, acting, and background work, under the guidance of the faculty members, Tamanna Islam, Mithila Farjana, Sushmita Sarkar Shuvra, Riyad Sohan, and Mehnaz Akter.
This was the department’s first successful attempt at stage drama in a wider range, some commented.
Caesar’s self-boastful phrase “We came, we saw, we conquered” was used as the programme’s closing ceremony caption.
The purpose behind such endeavour was to inspire the students to flourish their creativity and leadership.
A well-staged drama not only serves as a source of entertainment but also as a medium to explore various aspects of art and expression which is culturally crucial especially for the department of English Language and Literature.