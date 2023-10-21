State University of Bangladesh to host Entrepreneur Summit-2023

The English studies department of State University of Bangladesh and TESOL Society of Bangladesh are set to organise an entrepreneur summit jointly, says a press release.
The summit titled ‘From Poetry to Passion: English for Innovation in an Entreprenaissance Era’ will be held at the International Mother Language Institute, Segun Bagicha, Dhaka on 27 October.
The summit will encourage the entrepreneurial spirit of English graduates by allowing them to be creative, said a media release.
The event is expected to create a platform where English graduates will have an opportunity to learn the ins and outs of entrepreneurship from the successful entrepreneurs of Bangladesh and will be able to exhibit their innovative ideas in front of an enthusiastic crowd, which will help them build an entrepreneurial mindset and utilise that for future interventions.
Professor Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman, vice-chancellor, SUB, will attend the event as chief guest while Syed Manzoorul Islam, emeritus professor of the English department at Dhaka University will be the keynote speaker.
Razib Ahmed, founder and former president, e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB); Minhaz Anwar, chief storyteller, BetterStories Limited and Sharmin Kabir, founder, Wreetu, will conduct several workshops for budding entrepreneurs.
In addition, Masuma Khatun Shammi, owner of Madol; Shah Paran, owner of Handy Mama; Quazi Sabir, owner of Khelbei Bangladesh; Kakoly Talokder, president of E-Commerce Development Center (EDC) and owner of Kakoly’s Attire; Niger Fatema, vice-president of EDC and owner of Ariya’s Collection; Sirajum Munira, owner of Abaya Story; Syeda Kamalia Rahman, owner of Sohojsadhyo; Md Daloare Hossain, founder of Our Sherpur, and Janice Farzana Tanya, owner of Alia’s Collection, will participate in various sessions of the summit.
There will be a number of stalls of different entrepreneurs where they will showcase their ideas and products. Both teachers and students from different public and private universities who are interested in becoming entrepreneurs can take part in this summit.
The summit will provide the students and the budding entrepreneurs with a rare opportunity of networking with the renowned and established entrepreneurs of the country. On-spot registration will be available to participate in the day-long event.