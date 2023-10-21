State University of Bangladesh to host Entrepreneur Summit-2023

The English studies department of State University of Bangladesh and TESOL Society of Bangladesh are set to organise an entrepreneur summit jointly, says a press release.

The summit titled ‘From Poetry to Passion: English for Innovation in an Entreprenaissance Era’ will be held at the International Mother Language Institute, Segun Bagicha, Dhaka on 27 October.

The summit will encourage the entrepreneurial spirit of English graduates by allowing them to be creative, said a media release.