BCL holds protest rally at Shaheed Minar demanding resumption of politics in BUET

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of the ruling Awami League, is holding a protest rally at the central Shaheed Minar demanding resumption of politics in Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

The rally started at around 12:00pm on Sunday.

They are also protesting the anti-constitutional, fundamental rights and education decision by the BUET authorities.

As per the earlier decision, the rally was supposed to begin at around 11:00am.

Earlier, BCL leaders and activists with processions from different residential halls and city units started gathering at Shaheed Minar.

They were arriving at the Shaheed Minar chanting different slogans including 'crush the den of fundamentalists', 'crush the den of Shibir‘, and so on.