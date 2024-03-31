BCL holds protest rally at Shaheed Minar demanding resumption of politics in BUET
Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of the ruling Awami League, is holding a protest rally at the central Shaheed Minar demanding resumption of politics in Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).
The rally started at around 12:00pm on Sunday.
They are also protesting the anti-constitutional, fundamental rights and education decision by the BUET authorities.
As per the earlier decision, the rally was supposed to begin at around 11:00am.
Earlier, BCL leaders and activists with processions from different residential halls and city units started gathering at Shaheed Minar.
They were arriving at the Shaheed Minar chanting different slogans including 'crush the den of fundamentalists', 'crush the den of Shibir‘, and so on.
BCL leaders are also protesting the anti-constitutional, fundamental rights and education decision by the BUET authorities.
Different tiers of leaders of BCL were delivering statements till filing this report at around 12:15pm.
Although political activities are banned on the BUET campus after the murder of Abrar Fahad, outsider leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Wednesday night entered the BUET campus and conducted political activities.
Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) students have been demonstrating against the gathering of BCL activists and leaders on the campus on Wednesday night.
The BUET authorities banned politics in the face of students' protest after the death of Abrar Fahad, a student of Sher-e-Bangla Hall of BUT in October 2019. All the accused in connection with the incident were leaders and activists of BCL in the BUET unit.
As per their announcement, they are boycotting all the academic activities including term final exams scheduled today.
The BUET authorities banned politics in the face of students' protest after the death of Abrar Fahad, a student of Sher-e-Bangla Hall of BUT in October 2019. All the accused in connection with the incident were leaders and activists of BCL in the BUET unit.
In a case connected with the incident, a verdict was delivered in 2021. Twenty people were sentenced to death and five were given life imprisonment.