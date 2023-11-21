Optimum use of AI underlined at EU supported youth discourse at DU

With the artificial intelligence becoming the rage, it’s only natural that the youth all over the world, relying more and more on innovative ideas, will choose to milk a plethora of AI based technology to make life and livelihood easier.

Such a sentiment was echoed once more at a youth based discussion held at the Teachers’ Students’ Centre, TSC, of Dhaka University on 21 November.

Supported by the Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, the initiative: ‘Bangladesh Decides, The Youth Speaks’, is a programme by Her Net Foundation aiming to stimulate the youth from several universities to speak up about their visions/aspirations for a better Bangladesh.

The youth discourse which will cover seven different universities, also has, among others, Rotary Club, Meghna Bank, Zonta International, JCI, Jaaz Multimedia, Kazi and Kazi Tea, Somoy TV and leading news agency, UNB as partners.

In a stimulating discussion under the apt subtitle ‘Voice of today for Sustainable Tomorrow’, attended by six students from Dhaka University, the importance to provide proper incentives to working mothers, especially at the RMG sector, was underlined.