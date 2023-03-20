JCI Bangladesh inaugurates new chapter 'JCI Barishal'

The inauguration ceremony and the first General Members' Meeting of JCI Barishal was held on Saturday at Barishal Club in Barishal, said a press release.

The newly appointed board members were sworn in and the action plan for 2023-2024 was discussed in the meeting.

Ziaul Hoque Bhuiyan, national president of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh and other national officers of JCI Bangladesh attended the ceremony, along with all the other dignitaries.