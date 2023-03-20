JCI Bangladesh inaugurates new chapter 'JCI Barishal'

A sixteen-member executive committee was introduced in the meeting where Biplob Ghosh Rahul was appointed as the local president of the chapter.
In addition to that, Syeda Sadia Mehjabin was appointed as local executive vice president, Rifat Ara and Mehedhi Hasan as local vice president, Abdul Kabil Khan as local secretary general, Ishti Ahmed as local general legal counsel, Rezaul Islam as local treasurer, Abdullah Al Mamun, Nisat Jahan, Rakib Bayany, Saidur Rahman Reza, Monjurul Islam Talukdar, and Mehedi Asif as local directors, Tarek Mahmood and Merza Anamul Hassan as general members and Lipi Ghosh as local committee chairperson in the committee.
Local President Biplob Ghosh Rahul said, "Our chapter's aim is to create impact in the Southern part of Bangladesh, particularly the greater Barisal region and in order to achieve that, we will focus on human resource development and youth empowerment."
Meanwhile, National President of JCI Bangladesh Ziaul Hoque Bhuiyan said, "There is no alternative to networking for personal development or social development and JCI is working as a great platform for networking in the national and international arena."