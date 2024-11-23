Special committee on politics at DU begins its work

A special committee consisting of eminent personalities has begun its work to examine the nature and form of political activities on the Dhaka University campus.

The first meeting of the committee was held at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Hall on Saturday.

DU vice chancellor professor Niaz Ahmad Khan, and pro VC (admin), professor Dr Syama Haque Bidisha among others attended the meeting.

The committee was formed with former Supreme Court appellate division judge Justice Mohammad Abdul Matin.

Other members include former chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission and retired professor of DU's department of botany ZN Tahmida Begum, chairman of the Bangla Academy and former professor of DU's Bengali department Abul Kasem Fazlul Haq and professor SM Shamim Reza of DU's mass communication and journalism department.