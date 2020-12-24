BREB to recruit engineers

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) has published a circular for recruiting engineers on Tuesday.

According to the circular, some 83 people would be recruited as assistant junior engineers.

Qualification

The applicants must have completed a 4-year diploma in electrical or power engineering with a minimum CGPA 3.00 in diploma level out of 4.00 and at least 3.5 out of 5.00 in SSC level. The applicants should have literacy of Autocad and basic computer operation.

Salary

The salary during probation period is Tk 29,600 and other allowances and facilities. The salary after the probation period is Tk 30,790 with other allowances and facilities.

BREB- Assistant Junior Engineer.pdf
Download

How to apply

Interested applicants can apply online on this website: http://brebhr.teletalk.com.bd. Application time starts from today (24 December) and continue till 5:00pm on 7 January.

