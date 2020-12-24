BREB to recruit engineers

Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) has published a circular for recruiting engineers on Tuesday.

According to the circular, some 83 people would be recruited as assistant junior engineers.

Qualification

The applicants must have completed a 4-year diploma in electrical or power engineering with a minimum CGPA 3.00 in diploma level out of 4.00 and at least 3.5 out of 5.00 in SSC level. The applicants should have literacy of Autocad and basic computer operation.