Child COVID-19 cases in US approach 1.2 million

Nearly 1.2 million children in the US have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest data of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association.

A total of 1,44,145 new child COVID-19 cases were reported the past week from November 12 to 19, a 28 per cent increase in child COVID-19 cases in the country, according to the AAP.

The number of new child COVID-19 cases is by far the highest weekly increase since the pandemic began, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Children now account for more than 11 per cent of all confirmed coronavirus cases in the US.