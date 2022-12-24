US offers in-person interview waiver for students, some other visa applicants throughout 2023

The United States has extended the authority of consular officers to waive in-person interview for certain non-immigrant visa categories throughout 2023, reports UNB.

The Department of State said that it recognizes the positive impact of travel to the United States by foreign student and temporary work visa holders on the US economy and is committed to facilitating non-immigrant travel and further reducing visa wait times.

Consular officers are authorised, through 31 December 2023, to continue to waive in-person interviews on a case-by-case basis for certain first-time and/or renewing applicants, according to the office of the Spokesperson at the US Department of State.