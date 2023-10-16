Pharma carnival 2023 held at UAP

The day-long programme consisted of five main segments: Health Awareness Rally, Seminar Session, Poster Exhibition, Pharma Olympiad, and Unveiling of Scientific Booklet “PharmaZine”.

There was also an online quiz competition and live quiz session was arranged beforehand also focusing on this day.

In the morning, a lively health awareness rally took place from the university campus to Panthapath signal with all the students and esteemed faculty members.

“At the rally, leaflets with common health tips were distributed to the pedestrians, along with over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. These informative materials and OTC medications were offered to empower the community with the knowledge and resources needed to take charge of their health.

Following the rally, a seminar was held at the auditorium of the university.

The seminar concluded with the exciting unveiling of a scientific booklet called "Pharmazine," by M Alauddin and Qumrul Ahsan along with guests of the event.