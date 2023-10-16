Pharma carnival 2023 held at UAP

The Pharma Science Club of University of Asia Pacific hosted ‘Pharma Carnival 2023’ recently.
UAP’s board of trustees chairman M Alauddin and vice chancellor Qumrul Ahsan inaugurated the carnival 2023 on 10 October.
Md Tanbir Sajib, chief marketing officer, Renata Limited; Md Rezaul Karim, vice president of marketing & sales, Beacon Pharmaceuticals PLC; Mohiuddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, dean of the school of medicine; Irin Dewan, head of the department of pharmacy and other faculty members of the pharmacy department were present at the event.
The day-long programme consisted of five main segments: Health Awareness Rally, Seminar Session, Poster Exhibition, Pharma Olympiad, and Unveiling of Scientific Booklet “PharmaZine”.
There was also an online quiz competition and live quiz session was arranged beforehand also focusing on this day.
In the morning, a lively health awareness rally took place from the university campus to Panthapath signal with all the students and esteemed faculty members.
“At the rally, leaflets with common health tips were distributed to the pedestrians, along with over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. These informative materials and OTC medications were offered to empower the community with the knowledge and resources needed to take charge of their health.
Following the rally, a seminar was held at the auditorium of the university.
The seminar concluded with the exciting unveiling of a scientific booklet called "Pharmazine," by M Alauddin and Qumrul Ahsan along with guests of the event.
There was also a pharmacists booth arranged by the department that delivered daylong free health services to all the students, faculty and staff of the university.
The day was called off with a prize giving ceremony where pro vice chancellor Md Sultan Mahmud; controller of examinations Swarnali Islam; secretary of Pharmacy Council of Bangladesh (PCB) Muhammad Mahbubul Haq were present and inspired the students with their speeches.
The head of the pharmacy department Irin Dewan thanked the convener of Pharma science Club Shihab Uddin Ahmad, co-convener Samiha Mehnaz and Mohammad Ashraful Islam for organising the resourceful event.
The event was designed to acknowledge the unconditional contribution of pharmacists to the society and it was successfully achieved by the daylong activities.