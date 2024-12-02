473,000 posts vacant, ministry seeks info of activities of offices concerned
A total of 473,001 posts fall vacant in different ministries and departments of the government.
The public administration ministry has directed the ministries, divisions, departments and field level offices concerned to recruit people against the vacant posts.
The ministry also requested the offices concerned to send information within 15 days of receiving the letter, including word files, on what steps they have taken to recruit people against the vacant posts.
The public administration ministry sent the letter to the relevant officials Monday.
The letter said according to the government officials and employees statistics-2023, the number of vacant seats in government offices is 473,001. Recently, the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) published a circular to recruit 3,668 people through the 47th BCS exam.
The BPSC recruits only the first class non-cadre and a limited number of second class officials. The ministries, departments, divisions, corporations and companies recruit in the remaining posts approved by the government.
The interim government, formed after the ouster of Awami League government through the student-people uprising, has been working tirelessly to fulfill the people’s aspirations and eradicate joblessness of educated youths, it added.
Despite vacancies in a large number of posts, as has been stated in the government officials and employees statistics-2023, apparently no steps are being taken to fulfill those.
That is why the public administration ministry requested the ministries, departments, divisions, corporations and companies to recruit people as per the rules.