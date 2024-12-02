473,000 posts vacant, ministry seeks info of activities of offices concerned

A total of 473,001 posts fall vacant in different ministries and departments of the government.

The public administration ministry has directed the ministries, divisions, departments and field level offices concerned to recruit people against the vacant posts.

The ministry also requested the offices concerned to send information within 15 days of receiving the letter, including word files, on what steps they have taken to recruit people against the vacant posts.

The public administration ministry sent the letter to the relevant officials Monday.