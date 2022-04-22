Depression peaking among university students over job prospects: Study

The study was conducted from October 2020 to February 2021 through an online survey at 62 universities across the country. Respondents were asked if they were really worried about getting a job in the future and whether that was taking a toll on their mental health.

A total of 516 students participated in the survey, the results of which have been published in an international journal.

According to the study, 80 per cent of the respondents reported having depression and 70 per cent complained of stress. Of them, female students seemed to be the most depressed ones as compared to their male peers.