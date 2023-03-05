MOYS, UNICEF launch book ‘Pass It To Rizwana’

At the event, author Crystal Pottebaum, who is a fourth grade teacher at the American International School in Dhaka, shared how she learned about the Bangladeshi culture and how a story can inspire children and encourage parents to let their kids take up sports.
Elisa Calpona, child protection manager in UNICEF, explained that a new partnership between UNICEF and the youth ministry was signed in 2022 and in only four months this partnership has opened the doors for 1.6 million girls and boys to take part in different sports.
Moreover, 3.7 million children and parents received awareness on violence prevention during the 500-odd sports tournaments held throughout the country thanks to this partnership.
Natalie McCauley, chief of child protection in UNICEF Bangladesh, said they want to create a world where every girl has the opportunity to participate in sports and reach their full potential.
MOYS secretary Mohiuddin Ahmed emphasised on the importance of sports for children and thanked UNICEF for partnering with the ministry to use sports as a mean to end violence.
At the end of the book launch, a basketball match was held between two teams from the book– The Scholars and Alien Eggs. Over a hundred children from the nearby community were present at courtside and cheered for both teams.