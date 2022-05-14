DU scraps Enayetullah Khan Memorial Trust Fund

Dhaka University authority has scrapped a recently formed trust fund in the name of AZM Enayetullah Khan, the late editor of the weekly 'Holiday' magazine after facing extreme criticism.

The university authorities has declared that there will be no effectiveness and acceptance of the trust fund anymore as Enayetullah Khan was alleged of leaking confidential information of war during liberation war and humiliated Bangabandhu in his writings.

DU vice chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman said, "Establishing a fund in the name of such a person is contradictory to the ideology and values of the university."

Rashed Khan Menon, brother of Enayetullah Khan and also the president of Bangladesh Workers Party, launched this fund to be established at Dhaka University's Mass Communication and Journalism Department.