DU scraps Enayetullah Khan Memorial Trust Fund

“But after being informed about some of Enayetullah's previous activities, we decided to scrap the trust fund," the VC added.
On 10 May, Nasreen Zaman, daughter AZM Enayetullah Khan, formally handed over a cheque of Tk 2.5 million to DU treasurer Prof. Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed to set up the 'Enayetullah Khan Memorial Trust Fund' in the presence of Rashed Khan Menon, DU Registrar Prabir Kumar Sarker, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Zia Rahman, and Chairman of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism Dr. Abul Mansur Ahmed at vice chancellor's lounge.
After the establishment of the fund, some news media reported about the unethical activities of Enayetullah Khan, and then VC ordered to scrap the fund.
DU pro VC (administration) Mohammad Samad said, “After the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu and his family members, an article written by Niaz Zaman, titled 'The Majors killed the serpent and most of its eggs except the daughters who were abroad' was published at Enayetullah Khan's edited newsweekly 'Holiday'”
"I was shocked that a trust fund was set up at Dhaka University, the birthplace of independence in the name of that journalist whose newsweekly addressed Bangabandhu as a serpent," he added.