BUET, DU cut sorry figures in QS rankings by subjects

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and University of Dhaka (DU) have made big falls in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2023 compared to the rankings of the last year.

The ranking, published on Wednesday, cover a total of 54 disciplines, grouped into five broad subject areas comprising Arts & Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences & Medicine, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and Management.

BUET slid to 335th in Engineering and Technology field from their position at 185th in previous year’s ranking. Their overall score declined to 64.4 out of 100 from the previous year’s 72.5. Dhaka University was 332rd in this field previous year but failed to make it to the list of 530 universities of the world this year. 14 universities from India and six from Pakistan were featured in this faculty.

Dhaka University was bracketed among 451-500th in Social Sciences and Management faculty this time, a steep fall from its position of 203rd in previous year’s ranking. Two other universities-- North South University and BRAC University—were ranked at 298 and 451-500 last year. Both institutions failed to get a place in this year’s ranking.

In the previous year’s ranking, DU was featured at 378th in Arts & Humanities faculty but did not find a place this time around.