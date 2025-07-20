SSC and HSC exams 2026: 4 emergency instructions for educational institutions
Dhaka Intermediate and Secondary Education Board has given emergency instructions over collecting Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) admit cards and their distributions in due time.
The education board has warned that the actions will be taken against the institutions if the instructions are violated.
Following an order of the Dhaka education board chairman, the emergency instructions signed by exam controller SM Kamal Uddin Haidar were issued on 19 July.
Failure to give students registration and admit cards on time
Although registration cards and admit cards for secondary and higher secondary examinees are sent to educational institutions from the education board in due time, some institutions fail to distribute them among the students on time.
Instead, they often hand them over just a few days before the exams, and in some cases, even a day before. As a result, if any student does not complete the form fill-up process mistakenly, it becomes impossible for the student to complete their registration due to 'time constraint'.
Registration and forms in unapproved subjects
Many institutions admit students into subjects that have not been approved by the Dhaka Education Board. However, during registration and form fill-up, these institutions register the students in approved subjects instead. Since registration cards and admit cards are often distributed just a day before the examination, and due to the limited time and the fact that the question papers are under the custody of local administration for security, the board is unable to issue admit cards for students registered in unapproved subjects. As a result, students suffer from extreme mental distress, and their academic careers are put at serious risk.
Forms must be filled within specified time
The Dhaka Education Board has stated that for the SSC and HSC examinations-2026, all students must complete the form fill-up process within the "specified timeframe" set by the board. After the deadline — even with late fees — no form fill-up will be allowed under any circumstances. Therefore, sufficient time will be provided for the form fill-up process for the SSC and HSC examinations-2026.
Distribution of registration and admit cards within a week of receipt
Registration cards and admit cards must be distributed among the examinees within one week of receiving them from the education board. If any complaints are received regarding complications caused by an institution's failure to distribute these documents on time, appropriate action will be taken against the head of the institution in accordance with regulations.