SSC results: Girl who travelled 40km daily scores 1,283 out of 1,300

A girl, who had to travel 20 kilometres back and forth daily from her home to her school, has scored 1,283 out of 1,300 in this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations.

The student, Mst. Shornali Akter Dristy, sat for the SSC examinations in the Science group from BAF Shaheen College, Bogura.

A total of 22,327 students received GPA-5 under the Rajshahi Education Board this year, and she stands out among a very few exceptional students, becoming the talk of the town.

As the family could not afford to live in the town, Shornali Akter, daughter of vegetable vendor Md Delowar Hossin from Lakshmikola-Chak Gopalpara village in Shibganj upazila of Bogura, had to travel 40 kilometres back and forth daily from her home to the school by van and bus. She wants to become a physician in future.