134 schools, madrasahs deemed ‘educational institutions’ despite zero pass rate

Only two girls form Kalia Araipara Girl's High School in Shokhipur, Tangail sat for this year’s School Secondary Certificate (SSC) examinations, but none of them passed the examinations. The school’s tin-shed L shape house is fenced by corrugated-iron sheet. Azizul Isla, a next door neighbour of the school, said there are not much students at the school.

Assistant teacher Altaf Baig told Prothom Alo over mobile phone both students are married and they failed in math examinations last year. Yet, they participated in no classes over the past year.

The school was established in 2000, and it still not listed in MPO (monthly pay order) facility. There are 11 teachers, and they claimed to have more than 100 students at the school, but locals said only 10-12 students attend classes regularly. Four students took part in SSC examinations in 2023. None passed. Four out of six overcame the SSC exams in 2024.