SSC results: Nibir Karmakar scores 1,285 out of 1,300
Nibir Karmakar was anxious from the morning on the day the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations were published. The results were not loading online, so he kept checking on mobile phone repeatedly. Finally, he went to school and confirmed his results there.
Nibir said, “I was hoping for good results, but I was nervous about the marks. After seeing the marks, I felt really happy.”
A student of Nasirabad Government High School in Chattogram, Nibir scored 1,285 out of 1,300 marks in the SSC examination this year in the science group.
A total of 11,843 students received GPA-5 under the Chattogram Education Board this year, and Nibir stands out among a very few exceptional students.
Nibir spoke to Prothom Alo on Friday afternoon at his family’s rented apartment in the Andarkilla area of Chattogram city. His parents were also present. His father, Jibon Karmakar, works at a private company, and his mother, Riya Roy, is a homemaker. Nibir’s ancestral home is in Noakhali district.
The family credited the support of Nibir’s teachers as one of the key reasons behind his excellent results. Teachers at the school also said Nibir was a regular and attentive student. Whenever he faced difficulties, he would first turn to his teachers for help.
Father Jibon Karmakar said, “My son studied by following the school’s instructions regularly. The teachers were very supportive. At home, we just made sure he had a proper environment for studying. Nibir, however, attended model tests at several coaching centers before the SSC exams.”
Mother Riya Roy was delighted with her son’s accomplishment. She said, “I never pressured him. He was self-motivated in his studies. He also participated in co-curricular activities like essay competitions and Olympiads. We always encouraged him in these areas,” she added.
School sources said, all SSC students along with Nibir at Nasirabad Government High School received special attention from the teachers. The teachers helped them resolve any issues related to any subject.
School headmaster Md Abdur Rahman was elated over Nibir’s results. He told Prothom Alo, “Nibir is very humble and polite. He studied consistently. This year, he achieved the highest marks in our school.”
Following the release of the results, Chattogram Education Board’s controller of examinations Parvez Sajjad Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, “No merit list has been officially prepared. So, we cannot say who topped the exams. But Nibir’s result is definitely commendable.”
Nibir once had a passion for drawing, but the study pressure kept him away from that hobby. He no longer draws. Speaking about future plans, Nibir said his goal is BUET. “I want to pursue engineering. I am preparing accordingly,” he said.
“I used to get nervous before every exam, wondering what the questions would be like. My parents and teachers always reassured me. I am grateful to the Creator, and that I am here today because of everyone’s support,” Nibir added.