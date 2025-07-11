SSC results: Nibir Karmakar scores 1,285 out of 1,300

Nibir Karmakar was anxious from the morning on the day the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations were published. The results were not loading online, so he kept checking on mobile phone repeatedly. Finally, he went to school and confirmed his results there.

Nibir said, “I was hoping for good results, but I was nervous about the marks. After seeing the marks, I felt really happy.”

A student of Nasirabad Government High School in Chattogram, Nibir scored 1,285 out of 1,300 marks in the SSC examination this year in the science group.

A total of 11,843 students received GPA-5 under the Chattogram Education Board this year, and Nibir stands out among a very few exceptional students.