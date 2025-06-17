Child marriage major cause for students’ absence in SSC exam

More than 6,000 students were absent from this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams under Dhaka Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

Information gathered on 1,203 of those absent students reveals that nearly 40 per cent (481) of them got married. This figure includes married boys and girls both.

In addition to that more than seven per cent of the candidates missed the exam for joining work to support their families financially. Others were absent due to illness, lack of preparation, or other reasons.

What’s alarming is that nearly 51 per cent of those 1,203 examinees, on whom data could be collected, will no longer continue with their education. The rest of them said they would take the exam next year.

The authorities of Dhaka education board gathered this data from the schools running under their jurisdiction. Now a report will be sent to the education ministry to take necessary steps in this regard.

The number of students filling the registration forms to attend SSC and equivalent exams this year across the country was about 100,000 (1 lakh) less than last year. The exam this year saw the lowest participation of students in the last five years.