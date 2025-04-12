SSC exam drop-outs: Prevent child labour, child marriage

At an examination centre in Dinajpur, due to a lack of electricity and repeated power outages, candidates were compelled to sit their examination by candlelight. Teachers reported that they arranged for torches and candles to ensure the examination could proceed without disruption. Although no issues arose in conducting the examination, provisions should be made in future to avoid such circumstances. An adverse environment imposes additional psychological stress on students.

Educational specialists believe that the decline in SSC candidates is primarily driven by socio-economic factors.

Parents are often concerned about the safety of their daughters and as a result, arrange their marriage prior to the examinations. Boys, on the other hand, are sometimes compelled to take up work due to family crisis, prioritising earning a livelihood over continuing education. This represents both a social and economic challenge. Addressing this issue may require intervention from local administrative bodies.

In order to prevent child labour, policy-level initiatives must be taken. Additionally, it is necessary to ensure the safety and security of girls is crucial in combating early marriage. Administrative measures alone will not be enough, society as a whole must become actively involved in preventing child marriage. Every parent must also be made aware of the long-term consequences of marrying off their daughters at a young age.

In a country where the population is steadily increasing, the declining trend in SSC examinees is not a positive sign. There is no alternative to education when it comes to building capable and skilled citizens. If education is neglected, a growing population will become a burden rather than a resource.