SSC exam drop-outs: Prevent child labour, child marriage
The significant decrease of nearly a hundred thousand candidates in this year’s SSC and equivalent examinations, which commenced on 10 April, compared to the previous year, is by no means a normal occurrence. This year, the number of examinees stands at 19 lakh 27 thousand and 970 approximately fewer than in 2024. Last year, the total candidates were 20 lakh 24 thousand 192. Notably, even last year a reduction were seen of about 48 thousand candidates from the preceding year. This downward trend is certainly a matter of grave concern.
What is even more alarming is the fact that, despite completing the form fill-up process, 27,000 candidates remained absent from the examination halls. These are students who have studied for ten years and successfully passed the selection tests, yet chose not to appear for the final examination. While a small number of absentees may be attributed to unforeseen circumstances, the figure of 27,000 is indeed shocking.
Mohammad Ferdous, acting principal of Ideal School and College stated that not all students who register in Class 9 ultimately participate in the board examinations. Over the course of two years, many candidates are unable to sit for the examination due to poverty, early marriage, illness or poor performance in the test examinations. Some of them later appear as irregular candidates and pass.
In recent years, public examinations in the country have unfortunately become synonymous with question paper leaks, cheating and various irregularities, with disorderly situations arising in many centres. However, a positive aspect of this year’s SSC examination is that, so far, there have been no reports of question paper leaks. We hope the authorities will remain equally vigilant for the remaining examinations.
Although the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee of Bangladesh has undertaken comprehensive preparations to ensure the examinations are conducted in a fair, smooth and cheating-free environment, a few untoward incidents have still occurred. A number of candidates have been expelled for restoring to dishonest means in some centres, while there have been some incidents where invigilators have reportedly been forced out of examination halls.
At an examination centre in Dinajpur, due to a lack of electricity and repeated power outages, candidates were compelled to sit their examination by candlelight. Teachers reported that they arranged for torches and candles to ensure the examination could proceed without disruption. Although no issues arose in conducting the examination, provisions should be made in future to avoid such circumstances. An adverse environment imposes additional psychological stress on students.
Educational specialists believe that the decline in SSC candidates is primarily driven by socio-economic factors.
Parents are often concerned about the safety of their daughters and as a result, arrange their marriage prior to the examinations. Boys, on the other hand, are sometimes compelled to take up work due to family crisis, prioritising earning a livelihood over continuing education. This represents both a social and economic challenge. Addressing this issue may require intervention from local administrative bodies.
In order to prevent child labour, policy-level initiatives must be taken. Additionally, it is necessary to ensure the safety and security of girls is crucial in combating early marriage. Administrative measures alone will not be enough, society as a whole must become actively involved in preventing child marriage. Every parent must also be made aware of the long-term consequences of marrying off their daughters at a young age.
In a country where the population is steadily increasing, the declining trend in SSC examinees is not a positive sign. There is no alternative to education when it comes to building capable and skilled citizens. If education is neglected, a growing population will become a burden rather than a resource.