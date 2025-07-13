SSC results: Dutch-Bangla Bank to provide scholarship to successful candidates
Duch-Bangla Bank, one of the reputed private banks in the country, will provide scholarship to sucessful candidates of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations.
If a successful candidate gets scholarship, he or she will receive financial benefits up to Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) level. Interested candidates will have to apply online by 6 August.
Scholarship amount
Students will receive Tk 2,500 per month during their Higher Secondary (HSC) studies, amounting to a total of Tk 60,000 over two years.
In addition, each year they will receive Tk 2,500 for purchasing study materials and Tk 1,000 for clothing as supplementary support.
Eligibility criteria
Students from schools located in city corporations and district towns must have a GPA of 5.00.
Students from rural or underprivileged areas must have a minimum GPA of 4.83.
Other conditions
Students who are receiving scholarships from any source other than the government will not be considered eligible for this scholarship.
Ninety per cent of the scholarships will be reserved for students who have graduated from educational institutions in rural or underprivileged areas.
Fifty per cent of the total scholarships will be awarded to female students.
The GPA must be accurately stated, excluding the fourth (optional) subject.
Required documents
A scanned copy of the applicant’s passport-size colour photograph, scanned copies of passport-size colour photographs of the applicant’s parents and scanned copies of the marksheet and testimonial of the SSC or equivalent examination
How to apply
Interested candidates can apply by clicking on the following link:
app.dutchbanglabank.com/DBBLScholarship
The list of initially selected students will be published on 25 August 2025.
Students who are initially selected must visit any branch or mobile banking office of Dutch-Bangla Bank between 26 August 2025 and 15 September 2025 to verify their documents. They must bring printed copies of the ‘Primary Selection Letter’ and the provided instructions, along with all necessary documents.
The final results will be announced through the website: