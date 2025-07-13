Litun scores GPA-5 by holding a pen with her jaw  

Litun is the younger of two siblings. Her elder brother, Ishtiaq Ahmed, is a third-year biomedical engineering student at a private university in Dhaka. Litun dreams of becoming a doctor.

“She was born without arms and legs on 25 June 2008,” said her mother, Jahanara Khatun. “I suffered a lot after her birth. I cried a great deal. But later, I decided not to let her become a burden to anyone.”

Jahanara recalled, “When Litun was little, we used to sit her in front of a stool. A slate would be placed on it, and clay chalk put in front of her. She would hold the chalk with the forearm of her right arm and press it against her jaw to write on the slate. That’s how she learned to write. Now she uses a pen in the same way—holding it with her forearm and jaw to write in notebooks and take exams. She also draws pictures this way.” Jahanara added that Litun’s physical limitations never became a barrier to her education. In 2019, she scored GPA-5 in the Primary Education Completion Examination (PEC) and also earned a scholarship.

Her father, Habibur Rahman, expressed his joy: “Litun’s handwriting is beautiful. She draws well too. She can recite poetry and sing songs. She regularly participated in a children's programme on Khulna Betar.”