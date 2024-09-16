HSC results based on 75pc SSC, 25pc JSC marks

Previously, the results of HSC and equivalent examinations were published based on subject mapping during the coronavirus pandemic.

Another official of an education board said they are considering releasing the results of HSC and equivalent exams by combining the results of JSC, SSC and their equivalent examinations. They may also release HSC and equivalent tests results based on the result of JSC, SSC and their equivalent examinations only. Whichever will be more feasible for students will be considered.

When asked about what process would be followed in publishing the results of the HSC or equivalent exams this time, the Dhaka Education Board chairman and the president of the inter-board coordination committee Tapan Kumar Sarkar only told Prothom Alo that a proposal has been sent to the education board about publishing the results, Now the results will be published as instructed by the ministry.