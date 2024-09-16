Subject mapping
HSC results based on 75pc SSC, 25pc JSC marks
Education boards are preparing the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams based on subject mapping method with 75 per cent of the marks from Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams and 25 per cent of marks from Junior School Certificate (JSC) and equivalent exams. The results are likely to be published in the first week of October, according to sources of several education boards.
The Secondary and Higher Education Division the HSC and equivalent examinations cancelled the postponed examination following the student demonstration at the Secretariat in August.
Education board sources said a proposal has been forwarded to the education ministry on this matter and the meeting of education boards’ exam comptrollers will be held on Wednesday where the publishing methods of HSC and equivalent exam results is likely to be finalised.
About 1.4 million students sat for HSC and equivalent exams this year, beginning on 30 June. Seven examinations were held. In the meantime, movement for reform to quota system in government jobs began, which eventually turned to an anti-government movement and the student-people movement toppled the Sheikh Hasina government on August.
Later, a decision was taken to resume the remaining examinations from 11 August and deferred to 11 September. Finally, authorities cancelled the examinations in face of student demonstration.
Wishing anonymity, an education board official told Prothom Alo they plan to evaluate the answer sheets of the test which have been held and run subject mapping on the cancelled examinations with 75 per cent of the marks being taken from SSC and equivalent exams and 25 per cent of marks from JSC and equivalent exams.
Previously, the results of HSC and equivalent examinations were published based on subject mapping during the coronavirus pandemic.
Another official of an education board said they are considering releasing the results of HSC and equivalent exams by combining the results of JSC, SSC and their equivalent examinations. They may also release HSC and equivalent tests results based on the result of JSC, SSC and their equivalent examinations only. Whichever will be more feasible for students will be considered.
When asked about what process would be followed in publishing the results of the HSC or equivalent exams this time, the Dhaka Education Board chairman and the president of the inter-board coordination committee Tapan Kumar Sarkar only told Prothom Alo that a proposal has been sent to the education board about publishing the results, Now the results will be published as instructed by the ministry.