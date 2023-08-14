Kuwait Maitree Hall students take position in front of DU VC’s residence

A section of student of Dhaka University’s (DU) Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall has taken position in front of the residence of vice chancellor of the university to press home their 3-point demand over accommodation crisis.

The students took position in front the VC’s house at around 1:00pm. Later a delegation of three protesters went to meet the provost of the hall. Others were still in front of the VC’s residence.

The demands of the protesting students are—relocating at least 300 students of the hall to other halls within one month, allotting new students to the hall in future in congruence with the number of seats and not allotting more than six students to every room of the hall’s main building.