How long your IELTS score is valid? Country-specific rules you should know
For anyone planning to study abroad, work overseas or migrate, it is important to know how long an IELTS score remains valid. The IELTS (International English Language Testing System) Test Report Form (TRF), or certificate, has a fixed validity period.
Therefore, alongside preparing for the test itself, candidates should have a clear understanding of how long their score can be used. This is particularly important for students planning to pursue higher education abroad, as an expired score means they must retake the test, reports NDTV.
Under current rules, an IELTS score is valid for two years from the date the results are issued in most countries. The candidate’s Test Report Form (TRF) states both the overall band score and its validity period, along with individual scores for the four components.
Once the two-year validity period expires, the score is generally no longer accepted for university admission, employment or student visa applications. In such cases, candidates must sit the IELTS test again to obtain a new score.
Rules Vary by Country
Most universities and educational institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand do not accept IELTS scores that are more than two years old. Applicants should therefore check in advance whether their score will still be valid when they submit their application.
For those applying for permanent residency in Canada, the IELTS score must also remain valid throughout the application process.
There is no general rule extending IELTS validity to three years for study or employment purposes. However, under certain conditions, some of Australia's skilled migration programmes may accept IELTS scores that are up to three years old.
Same Rule for One Skill Retake?
IELTS now offers the One Skill Retake option. This allows candidates to retake just one of the four test components—Listening, Reading, Writing or Speaking—if they feel their original performance did not accurately reflect their English proficiency.
Candidates who take an IELTS One Skill Retake receive a second Test Report Form, which can be used for study and immigration purposes. The retake must be booked within 60 days of the original IELTS test.
In countries where IELTS One Skill Retake is available, candidates can retake only a single component instead of the entire examination. The updated result is also generally valid for two years.
However, not all universities or immigration authorities accept One Skill Retake results. Candidates should therefore check the relevant institution's policy before choosing this option.
Applicants should remember that an IELTS score remains valid for two years from the test date. Anyone planning to study abroad, work overseas, obtain professional registration or migrate should ensure that their score will remain valid throughout the entire application process.
Experts advise students planning to study abroad to schedule their IELTS test in line with university admission deadlines, scholarship applications and visa processing timelines. Doing so helps avoid the risk of the score expiring before the application is completed.
For example, if a student takes the IELTS test on 1 August 2026, the score will generally remain valid until 31 July 2028. After that, a new IELTS test will be required for most fresh applications.