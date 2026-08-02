How long your IELTS score is valid? Country-specific rules you should know

For anyone planning to study abroad, work overseas or migrate, it is important to know how long an IELTS score remains valid. The IELTS (International English Language Testing System) Test Report Form (TRF), or certificate, has a fixed validity period.

Therefore, alongside preparing for the test itself, candidates should have a clear understanding of how long their score can be used. This is particularly important for students planning to pursue higher education abroad, as an expired score means they must retake the test, reports NDTV.

Under current rules, an IELTS score is valid for two years from the date the results are issued in most countries. The candidate’s Test Report Form (TRF) states both the overall band score and its validity period, along with individual scores for the four components.