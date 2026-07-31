Universities where you can study abroad without IELTS
Students planning to study abroad often spend hours browsing university websites, checking tuition fees, scholarships, admission requirements and whether an IELTS score is mandatory.
Admission policies at universities around the world continue to evolve. Many institutions now accept alternatives to IELTS for international applicants.
This means that if you have studied in English and meet the required criteria, you may be able to pursue higher education abroad without taking the IELTS test, reports Indian media outlet NDTV.
In 2026, a number of universities across Europe, North America and Australia are accepting applications from international students based on a Medium of Instruction (MOI) certificate, their own English language assessments or interviews.
Germany
Germany remains one of the most lucrative destinations for international students because of its high-quality education system, research opportunities and relatively affordable costs.
Many public universities in Germany accept an MOI certificate instead of IELTS for selected English-taught programmes. These include certain programmes at the University of Siegen, University of Kaiserslautern and RWTH Aachen University.
France
Several French business schools admit students based on proof of previous education in English or an interview instead of an IELTS score. International students can apply without IELTS to NEOMA Business School, KEDGE Business School and the Paris School of Business.
The Netherlands
Some programmes at HAN University of Applied Sciences, Saxion University and the University of Groningen accept an MOI certificate or an equivalent alternative.
Canada
International students can also study in Canada without IELTS. Some colleges, pathway programmes and language preparation (language bridge) courses allow students to progress to their intended degree programmes without first submitting an IELTS score.
Several universities in the United Kingdom also accept applications without IELTS under specific conditions. Similar opportunities are available at some universities in Ireland and Australia, as well as through various pathway programmes.
Documents required for application
A Medium of Instruction (MOI) certificate issued by your educational institution
Academic transcripts
A Statement of Purpose (SOP)
Letters of recommendation
A valid passport
Any additional documents required by the university
Before applying, students should confirm through the university's website or admissions office whether the specific programme they are interested in accepts applications without IELTS.
Prospective international students should also remember that gaining admission to a university without IELTS does not automatically guarantee a visa. In many countries, visa authorities independently assess applicants' English language proficiency and their readiness to study abroad.
It is therefore essential that all information in the application is accurate. In particular, students should clearly explain their experience of studying in English and their future academic plans in their Statement of Purpose.