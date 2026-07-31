Universities where you can study abroad without IELTS

Students planning to study abroad often spend hours browsing university websites, checking tuition fees, scholarships, admission requirements and whether an IELTS score is mandatory.

Admission policies at universities around the world continue to evolve. Many institutions now accept alternatives to IELTS for international applicants.

This means that if you have studied in English and meet the required criteria, you may be able to pursue higher education abroad without taking the IELTS test, reports Indian media outlet NDTV.

In 2026, a number of universities across Europe, North America and Australia are accepting applications from international students based on a Medium of Instruction (MOI) certificate, their own English language assessments or interviews.